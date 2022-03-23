Chief Minister Sends Condolences To People Of Israel

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has this morning written to the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr Naftali Bennett following the horrific attack in Be’er Sheva.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In his letter, the Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the victims and their families on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister said his prayers are with those wounded and with their families during these very difficult times and expressed his sympathy for the People of Israel in the aftermath of these dreadful attacks.





