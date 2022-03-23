Flash Warning - Heavy Rain

23 March 2022

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued an addition to the current Weather Advisory, to a Severe Warning for Heavy Rain – Valid between 18:00 Wednesday 23rd and 07:00 on Thursday 24th March.

More prolonged heavy rain is expected to develop as we head through this evening and into the overnight period, with occasional torrential and perhaps thundery downpours, which could also be accompanied by some strong and squally winds, with accumulations of 50mm or so possible

within a 6-hour period. At present, the highest risk looks between 9pm this evening and 4am tomorrow, with some improvement perhaps later in the night. Total accumulations over this period could reach as high as 80mm or so. This warning will be kept under review and may be extended further.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with heavy rain expected to give some local flooding on prone roads and which may bring a risk of local flash flooding.

Flash warnings of Severe Weather affecting Gibraltar are issued when the Forecaster has high confidence (=>70%) of an event occurring. Definitions of the Trigger Criteria for warnings are set out below.

