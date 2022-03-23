Minister Daryanani Meets Under Secretary Of State For Small Business, Consumers And Labour Markers

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has met with Paul Scully MP, Under - Secretary of State for Small Business.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The discussion focused on how small businesses had fared in Gibraltar, how Governments were assisting and postal services which is the other responsibility both Ministers have in common.

Minister Daryanani commented,“It was extremely interesting to meet Minister Scully and discuss the responsibilities that we have in common. Small businesses have had a very difficult time in the UK and in Gibraltar so it was good to talk about what had been done. There are, of course, so many similarities and we look forward to discussing further on how to help and improve this sector. These are challenging times for our businesses with Brexit and the ongoing treaty negotiations with the EU and UK and it is imperative that we look at ways we can cooperate during this period.”





