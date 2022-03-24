Weather Advisory For Heavy Rain

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2022 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, has published a Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain today and further Heavy Rain tomorrow morning.

Validity Period: From Thursday 24/11:00 To Friday 25/09:00 Local Time Text: Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain

Showers or more prolonged spells of rain will affect Gibraltar during today and overnight, occasionally heavy but with some torrential and perhaps thundery downpours particularly forecast for this evening and overnight. This could see 25mm+ falling in less than a 6-hour period, but with rainfall currently expected to stay below the Severe Weather threshold (50mm+ in 6 hours), however total accumulations over this period could reach between 50 to 80mm.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with local flooding expected on prone roads. This warning will be kept under review and upgraded or extended if required.





