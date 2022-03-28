TG Stands With Unite And Healthcare Staff

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

Together Gibraltar says it shall be at tomorrow’s demonstration organised by Unite.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

We would like to express our support for Unite and our healthcare workers in their concerns around potential changes to nurses' work arrangements, being made without consultation.

Regardless of what party you support, this issue affects you. It affects the quality of our future employment and the quality of our public services. We should all stand united in defence of our GHA.

We call on Government to come clean and treat GHA staff with dignity and respect. It is undeniably engaging in a process of gradual privatisation which is creating precarity and insecurity for many of our workers. This practice is particularly damaging when applied to public services like healthcare, which have an enormous impact on people's quality of life.

We will be at the demonstration organised by Unite on Tuesday to support our healthcare workers and hope that you are able to attend.





