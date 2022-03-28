RGP Recruits Undertake Search and Arrest Practicals

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

Illegal drugs, knives and offensive weapons.

Those were just some of the things the Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits were searching for during a number of practical exercises at the RGP’s Traffic Compound today.



With a little help from their fellow police officers acting as suspects, the recruits also practised arrests and vehicle searches.



The new recruits are currently in Week 12 of the RGP’s Training School and are set to join the Response Teams in late June.





