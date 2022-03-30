Gibraltar Parliament Delegation Attend The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s 51st Regional Conference

A delegation from the Gibraltar Parliament attended the 51st Regional Conference of the  Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region held in  Isle of Man last week. 

A statement from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Gibraltar Branch follows below:

The Gibraltar Branch was represented by the Hon Miss Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for  Justice, Equality, Health & Social Care who was the leader of the Gibraltar delegation, the Hon  Steven Linares MP, Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, and Opposition Member  the Hon Edwin Reyes MP. Mr Simon Galliano, the Hon Secretary of the Gibraltar Branch  accompanied the delegation. 

The theme of the Conference was: “Impact Scrutiny”, This topic stimulated plenty of discussion  and the methods undertaken in the different legislatures explored. The Conference took the  form of a series of plenary sessions addressed by invited speakers on selected relevant topics  followed by workshops in which delegates were invited to contribute and discuss. Minister  Sacramento addressed the opening session of the conference and spoke of parliamentary  scrutiny. There were contributions from all Gibraltar delegates during the course of the  conference.  

Minister Sacramento, in her capacity as the Regional Chair of the CPA Commonwealth Women  Parliamentarians addressed the conference during the AGM to submit the CWP Steering  Committee report. Minister Sacramento, who was elected as the Chair of the Commonwealth  Women Parliamentarians two years ago, saw her tenure as Chair concluded, she will continue  to form a part of the regional Steering Committee.



