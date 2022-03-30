Gibraltar Parliament Delegation Attend The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s 51st Regional Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2022 .

A delegation from the Gibraltar Parliament attended the 51st Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region held in Isle of Man last week.

A statement from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Gibraltar Branch follows below:

The Gibraltar Branch was represented by the Hon Miss Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for Justice, Equality, Health & Social Care who was the leader of the Gibraltar delegation, the Hon Steven Linares MP, Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, and Opposition Member the Hon Edwin Reyes MP. Mr Simon Galliano, the Hon Secretary of the Gibraltar Branch accompanied the delegation.

The theme of the Conference was: “Impact Scrutiny”, This topic stimulated plenty of discussion and the methods undertaken in the different legislatures explored. The Conference took the form of a series of plenary sessions addressed by invited speakers on selected relevant topics followed by workshops in which delegates were invited to contribute and discuss. Minister Sacramento addressed the opening session of the conference and spoke of parliamentary scrutiny. There were contributions from all Gibraltar delegates during the course of the conference.

Minister Sacramento, in her capacity as the Regional Chair of the CPA Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians addressed the conference during the AGM to submit the CWP Steering Committee report. Minister Sacramento, who was elected as the Chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians two years ago, saw her tenure as Chair concluded, she will continue to form a part of the regional Steering Committee.





