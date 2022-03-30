Gibraltar Launches Dual Funds Regime

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has introduced new legislation that establishes a dual funds regime for Experienced Investor Funds ("EIFs").

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar is now in the position to maintain its long established AIFMD compliant funds management regime (which has direct access to the United Kingdom) whilst also providing the option for certain EIFs to opt out, safely, of this regime when targeting global audiences. In addition, the new legislation (which consists of two sets of amending regulations) also enhances and strengthens the EIF legislation.

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said “This is yet another example of the public / private sector partnership which brings together the Minister for Financial Services, the Gibraltar funds and investments association and the regulator; in developing new product lines that are fit for today’s sophisticated global investors.”





