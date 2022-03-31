NASUWT Calls On Government To Conduct Public Inquiry

Gibraltar NASUWT is calling for the Government to conduct a public inquiry following what it sees as ‘failures in existing procedures and policies’ at the Department of Education regarding the serious professional misconduct of a teacher in 2019.

A statement from Gibraltar NASUWT follows below:

On 3 November 2021 Gibraltar NASUWT issued a media statement in response to one from the Government of Gibraltar regarding the findings of an independent report into the inappropriate conduct of a non-permanent teacher at Westside School and the apparent failures at the Department of Education in the handling of the incident in 2019. In our statement, the Union condemned the actions of the teacher who, by abusing her position of trust, brought the teaching profession into disrepute by her significantly disturbing and wholly unprofessional conduct with a female student approximately 11 years younger than her.

The Union has met with the Minister for Education on two occasions to ascertain the extent of the alleged mismanagement of this grave incident by Senior Management at the Department of Education and to discuss the way forward.

Since obtaining a copy of the full report commissioned by the Government of Gibraltar titled “Miss xxxxxxx: Report by the independent investigation board into her professional conduct whilst employed as a teacher by the Government of Gibraltar & into the conduct of the Department of Education in investigating safeguarding & other related concerns raised”; and after carefully considering the evidence that informed its findings, we have corresponded with the Chief Secretary on two occasions to request that he begin disciplinary proceedings against Senior Management at the Department of Education for violating standards of conduct. What was proposed instead, namely an in-depth review/internal investigation is not acceptable for the Union. The independent report was conducted by a local QC and a senior civil servant and although it cleared Senior Management of intent, it highlighted grave systemic and individual failings at the Department of Education. The Union believes that any elements of alleged misconduct, negligence, recklessness or dereliction of duty highlighted in the independent report must be addressed accordingly and without further delay. A ‘lessons learned’ approach is not acceptable regardless of the measures introduced as a result of recommendations made by the report, especially when children’s safeguarding is at stake.

Gibraltar NASUWT is aware that the political parties Gibraltar Social Democrats and Together Gibraltar have also received a copy of the independent report. We call on them to consider the contents of the report carefully and reach their own conclusions. If their conclusions coincide with those expressed herein, and seeing as the Chief Secretary has not acceded in taking disciplinary action despite the overwhelming evidence contained in the report, we urge them to join Gibraltar NASUWT in calling for the Government to conduct a public inquiry into this whole affair. In addition, we would like to urge the public at large to join the Union in calling for HMGoG to publish the full report itself (only omitting the identities of minors and witnesses not under investigation), as it is in the public interest and was commissioned by the taxpayers themselves.

Finally, we would like to once again applaud the actions of the teaching professionals who reported the inappropriate conduct of the groomer to Senior Management on many occasions and who followed all safeguarding procedures in an exemplary fashion at all times. It is a shame that all teachers get painted with a broad brush whenever bad apples do bad things. This Union is proud to represent members who act professionally, responsibly, ethically and always in the interests of their students when serious matters arise. Members who do not shirk their responsibilities and who speak out even when doing so goes against the institutionalised culture in Education and some in Senior Management.






