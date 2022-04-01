The Captain Of The Port Welcomes Hanseatic Nature On Inaugural Cruise Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2022 .

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio has welcomed the Hanseatic Nature cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar, in the absence of Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who is currently away from Gibraltar on Government business.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Hanseatic Nature cruise ship arrived at the Gibraltar port on Thursday 31st March at 08:00hrs from Malaga and departed later that evening to Seville at 20:00hrs.

The vessel is a 230-passenger luxury ship from shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd which debuted in 2018. When exploring Artic and Antarctica it carries only 199 passengers at capacity.

TheCaptain ofthePort, John Ghio and theCaptain oftheHanseatic Nature, Ulf Sodemann engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hanseatic Nature on its inaugural call to Gibraltar. It is always a pleasure to have new cruise ships visiting as it demonstrates the importance of our port as a destination in the Mediterranean. We have seen positive recovery in the number of calls this year and I will keep on working with our cruise partners in convincing them to increase their visits to Gibraltar. There is considerable interest in our port and hopefully our marketing campaign this year will attract even more business to Gibraltar in the near future”.





