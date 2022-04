Military Exercises 2-3 April 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2022 .

A military training exercise will take place between 2nd – 3rd April 2022. Soldiers will be seen transiting between Jews Gate patrol to Rooke Battery via Queens Road and Royal Anglian Way during this period.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.