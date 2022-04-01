Government: “Work Already Underway To Ban Conversion Therapy”

The Minister for Justice and Equality says it has already begun work to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy in Gibraltar.

The Government has today provided assurances to the Equality Rights Group that this work is towards bringing forward a Bill with a view to introducing relevant law before the summer. This is independent of the UK Government’s own stance on the matter.



The Minister for Justice and Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am proud that this Government is already working to introduce legislation to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy, which has no place in Gibraltar. The Equality Rights Group, and the public, can be reassured that work is underway to draft a Bill, with the aim to publish before the summer.’



