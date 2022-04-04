Unite Says “An Objective, Sensitive And Without Prejudice Approach Is A Must”

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2022 .

Unite have issued a statement calling on NASWUT to “act responsibly and consider safeguarding any and all employees who may be caught in the ‘crossfire’”.

A statement from Unite follows below:

An objective approach to the incident, free from personal agendas is paramount. A systematic internal investigation into modernising policies & procedures with the aim to outline lessons which can be learnt is a much more suitable approach to that which NASWUT is calling for. This will undoubtedly identify any shortfalls therefore aiding in improving policies and procedures. In turn, ensuring that all students, teachers and employees within the Department of Education are safeguarded.

The suggestion of Disciplinary action with the intent to dismiss individuals, whilst ignoring the agreed Disciplinary procedures, is wholly unacceptable. Unite firmly believes that an investigation must reach its natural conclusion through a comprehensive examination of all factual evidence prior to considering any form of disciplinary action. This is a principle that should hold true for all Unions. In this particular incident the independent report has already concluded that no disciplinary action should take place.

It is imperative for Unite to make clear, that the politicization and publication of Gillian Guzman’s QC independent report outlining an alleged grooming incident is reckless and simply not the way forward.

Any attempt of such would have major implications. It would unfairly threaten the confidentiality and thus compromise the integrity of those hardworking and innocent individuals within the Department of Education. Those employees involved in the initial investigation into the allegation must be protected. This is to ensure anonymity and mitigate unjust public judgement. This is particularly the case as the findings within Ms Guzman’s report states; “everyone in management at both Department of Education and Westside School acted in good faith and that at no stage was there any purposeful act of omission”.

Unite shares NASWUT’s stance in safeguarding the welfare of all children in Gibraltar’s schooling. We therefore join in condemning any behavior that breaches and abuses any position of trust. Notwithstanding this, Unite calls on NASUWT to act responsibly and consider safeguarding any and all employees who may be caught in the “crossfire” of this alleged incident.





