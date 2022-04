Youth Day 2022 - A Welcome Return

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2022 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

Youth Day 2022 organised by the Gibraltar Youth Service was positively received attracting the participation of over a thousand people throughout the day. The event, which ran all day on Sunday 3rd April, was organised by the Youth Day Committee, composed of young people, under the supervision of the Gibraltar Youth Service Team and supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The family friendly event held at the John Mackintosh Hall was officially opened by the Minister for Youth, the Hon. Minister Linares. The day offered a Youth and Cultural providers fair with around twenty groups and organisations exhibiting their products and promoting their offering to young people. Interactive workshops and live performances also took place, with some of these fully subscribed and attracting an almost full house at the theatre.

A welcome addition this year was the GBC Teen Talks section where young people took to the stage to talk about issues that concern them or to share personal experiences.

The event closed with a popular open mic session with numerous and varied performances, offering a great platform for young people to display their talents.

The committee would like to give a special thanks to Cultural Services for their support, thank all the participating organisations for their continued support to the Gibraltar Youth Day event.

For further information about the Youth Service or Gibraltar Youth Day, please visit www.youth.gi