RGP Foot Drill Training

Written by YGTV Team on 07 April 2022 .

New RGP recruits have been busy practising their foot drill at Central Hall this week.

Foot drill is an important part of recruit training as it teaches them discipline, encourages cohesiveness and helps to bond them as a team.



Officers of all ranks use foot drill in parades throughout the year – such as the Opening of the Legal Year and Parliament, whereby the RGP provides an Honour Guard.



But most importantly for the recruits, it is essential for their Passing Out Parade, which is planned for the end of June.



Sgt Philbin, their Foot Drill Training Instructor, said: “It’s used to move a disciplined body of men and women from A to B in an orderly and efficient manner, in the same way the British Army has been doing traditionally for hundreds of years.



“I believe that in teaching the recruits foot drill, it helps to reinforce their transition from being a civilian, to becoming a member of a uniformed, highly disciplined body that is the RGP. Another advantage of this type of training is that it forms the basis of our Public Safety Unit training, which is another skill our recruits need to learn in their journey to becoming police officers.



“Their Passing Out Parade will be the pinnacle of their training, where they march out in front of their proud loved ones and collect their certificates of achievement and other awards. So it’s important to me and to them that they look their best.”



Following on from the Passing Out Parade, the recruits will begin duties as Response Team Officers.





