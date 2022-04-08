GHT Announce 33rd Annual Painting Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 7th May 2022.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This year’s theme is ‘City Hall’ and artists will be invited to choose a view of either the exterior or internal areas of the building (Mayor’s Parlour, ground floor Galleries, etc).

Registration of participants will take place on site at the entrance to City Hall on the day, between 9.00am and 12:30pm. Those who wish to pre-register are encouraged to do so via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

Painting/sketching must take place on location, on the day between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm (refer to rules and regulations).





On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5:00pm.

The competition is divided into four groups: -

Adults (aged 17 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 16), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under)

Prizes will be as follows: -