Minister Linares Visits DSS Staff At New Harbours

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2022 .

Last Thursday Minister Steven Linares visited the Department of Social Security’s staff at their new premises at New Harbours.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister thanked staff for their patience and their extraordinary efforts over the last few months. He apologised for the delay in relocating the offices, which is due to logistical issues in Spain and elsewhere.

He highlighted that the relocation of the Housing department, a department also under his portfolio, would be taking top priority in the coming months and that he and his Ministry will continue to support the DSS staff in any way they can.

The Minister also viewed areas at New Harbours assigned for the transfer and storage of critical files from the former DSS premises at Governor’s Parade.

The Director of Social Security has informed the Minister that the transfer of files and the permanent settling of staff will begin as from next week - actions that are being expedited. The Government would like to thank all Government entities providing logistical and administrative support to the DSS, particularly the Housing Department, Department of Employment, and EDEC.





