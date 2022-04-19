Gibraltar Disability Society Congratulates Government And GHITA On Bill To Recognise British Sign Language Locally

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2022 .

The Committee of the Disability Society has congratulated the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association and the Government following the announcement of a Bill to recognise British Sign Language as a language of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Committee of the Disability Society would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association on its hard work in getting recognition for British Sign Language in Gibraltar.

Well done to Government for taking the first steps towards the introduction of the British Sign Language Act 2022.

The Disability Society is proud to have collaborated with the GHITA back in 2011 to bring the first British Sign Languages courses to Gibraltar.

In 2020, during the height of Covid, we also jointly issued a press statement calling for Government to provide sign language interpreters or subtitles for press conferences or other important announcements.

After all they have a responsibility to inform and support all members of the community without discrimination.





