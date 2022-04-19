Gibraltar Heritage Podcast Falklands Series

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust (GHT) has today launched the first of a 3-part podcast series looking at Gibraltar’s contribution to the Falkland’s Conflict.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

In Episode 1 Alice Mascarenhas speaks to Trustee Ian Balestrino on the history of the event and Gibraltar’s significance to the war effort in the conversion of the SS Uganda at Gibraltar into a hospital ship. Ian also gives some background to the commemoration plaque placed by the GHT and the UK based Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society (FOGHS) to honour the efforts of the Dockyard workers involved with the conversion.

In Episode 2 we speak to Inspector of Shipwrights Sydney Cunningham and Michael Rodriguez, Technical Supervisor Alfred Sacramento, and Liner Surveyor/Draughtsman Adrian Lugnani who were directly involved in the conversion. And in Episode 3, Michael Sanchez, who a young Gibraltarian at the time, gives us an insight into the diaries he kept of observations of ship movements in and out of Gibraltar during the conflict.

The episodes will launch daily from the 19th April and will be available for free on the Apple, Google and Spotify platforms as well at the Trust’s website.

The Gibraltar Heritage Podcast is now in its second season and is produced by broadcaster and journalist Alice Mascarenhas and CEO for the Trust, Claire Montado.





