Professor Maggie Rae Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

Professor Maggie Rae, President of the Epidemiology and Public Health Section of the Royal Society of Medicine, is currently visiting Gibraltar and will also be the guest of honour at the Contact Tracing Bureau Staff Recognition Awards taking place later today.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Public Health, the Hon Prof John Cortes, welcomes the visit from Professor Maggie Rae, President of the Epidemiology and Public Health Section of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Prof Maggie Rae will be in Gibraltar from the 19th to 22nd April 2022. During her time in Gibraltar Prof Maggie Rae will be meeting with the Minister for Public Health, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter and the GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan.

Prof Maggie Rae is currently the President of both the UK Faculty of Public Health and President of the Epidemiology of the Royal Society of Medicine. She has particular interests in health inequalities, sustainable development, workforce, education and standards setting for Public Health. She is Head of the South West Academy of Population and Public Health for Health Education England. She leads the South West Specialist Public Health Training Programme and is committed to helping develop the Public Health future workforce. She also works in the SW Regional Public Health team.

Prof Rae is a Visiting Professor of Public Health at the University of the West of England and the University of Exeter, and has extensive experience of working at all levels in public health. She has also been a Director of Public Health twice. She also led on Health Inequalities and Local Delivery at the Department of Health.

In her role as President she works closely with the Academy of Royal Medical Colleges, local Government Association and a wide range of partner agencies who have interests in Public Health. Prof Rae is also involved in a number of National groups developing Population Health Strategy. She is committed to working with all 4 Nations of the UK and FPH members across the world.

Prof Maggie Rae will also be the guest of honour at the Contact Tracing Bureau Staff Recognition Awards which will take place later today at the Europa Sports complex.





