Unite And Ministry of Defence Gibraltar Reach Agreement

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2022 .

Unite Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence Gibraltar have successfully negotiated an agreement on the implementation of the OMEC contract in the Defence Guards Service.

The agreement ensures that both existing staff in the Defence Guards Service as well as new members of staff on the new OMEC contract will have their terms and conditions protected going forwards with both sets of contracts being able to work amicably alongside each other.



The agreement has now been included within the Book of Differences within MOD Gibraltar to safeguard all those within the Defence Guards Service for the foreseeable future. In September 2021 Unite members in the Defence Guards Service took selective industrial action of wearing non-uniform in protest at the initial changes proposed which could see existing staff potentially at a financial loss and new staff subject to detrimental working patterns.



Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “This agreement gives both existing staff and new staff entering the DGS on the OMEC contract the necessary assurances that their terms and conditions will be respected and not come into conflict with one another. Furthermore, the agreement ensures that any proposed changes in the future will be subject to consultation and agreement across all stakeholders. By having the agreement formally implemented into the Book of Differences within MOD Gibraltar is a great success for our members and for the Defence Guards Service in Gibraltar who play an essential role in the day to day operations across the Defence Estate. The union is pleased to have been able to reach a negotiated resolution with the MOD to this contentious issue. As a union we will continue to support our members across the Ministry of Defence to protect terms and conditions.”