Unite May Day Rally And Celebrations 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2022 .

Unite the Union will be holding their May Day Rally and celebrations at Casemates Square on Sunday 1st of May.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

After two years not been able to celebrate our May May festivities due to the Covid pandemic Unite the Union is extremely excited to announce that this year we will be once again holding our Rally on what is the most important day of the Trade Union calendar. We are extremely proud to be able to celebrate it on its original day having campaigned for the Bank holiday to be reinstated to the 1st May.