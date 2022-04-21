ESG Disappointed By Air Monitoring Station Relocation

Written by YGTV Team on 21 April 2022 .

The Environmental Safety Group says it is disappointed with the news that plans are underway to relocate an Air Monitoring Station to Devil’s Tower Road and not in the north west zone of Gibraltar as pledged.

A spokesperson said: “It is vital to have good quality air monitoring data from the Port and North Mole area given the many pollution sources from shipping, power station and skid generators and we are making representations to the Minister and his department over the pressing need for this to happen and for information to be publicly available.”