British Forces Gibraltar Community Support Team Easter Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

Last week, children from the British Forces Community took part in an Easter Programme organised by the Community Support Team in Four Corners.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Twenty five children, aged between five and sixteen, attended the four day programme where they spent three days taking part in Easter Arts and Crafts and then an Easter Egg Hunt on the fourth day.

The Arts and Crafts days consisted of making Easter egg baskets, Easter nests made from rice crispy cakes, and bunny masks. The children also took part in an Easter inspired Zumba workout, some dancing, and played several board games.

On the last day, the children were treated to an Easter Egg hunt. They were each given a map of the Four Corners Estate with clues to where a letter was hidden. They had to find all nine letters and spell out the Easter themed word in order to get their Easter egg. This year's word was Easter Fun.

Amy Alexander from the Community Support Team said: “We had great responses from both the children and their parents, who loved seeing the creations they brought home. We are already planning what we can do next year.”





