SNAG Donates Extra Resources To Assist Hydro Therapy

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it has purchased extra resources that will assist the hydro therapy service at St Martins School and Early Birds Nursery.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group continues its commitment to an initiative which SNAG launched last December aimed at supporting all students with Special Education Needs within all educational settings within our HMGOG schools, as well as our other areas of support. Today SNAG is delighted to have been able to purchase extra resources that will assist the hydro therapy service at St Martins School and Early Birds Nursery when it is launched and ready to open. We look forward to the opening of the hydro therapy facility and hope that the students and staff benefit from these additional resources and future support that we will always aim to offer. SNAG will now start moving towards securing funding to purchase adapted tricycles to further support and with the help of the overwhelming support from the community is hoping to make progress on this soon!

We thank the professionals who advise SNAG on the ways in which we can best assist. Today, we particularly want to thank the hardworking Paediatric Therapists in the GHA for always advising us on how we can best assist and giving us the opportunity to do so. We will continue to dialogue with all departments and professionals to find useful and productive ways to support children and adults with special educational needs, additional needs, disabilities and their families.