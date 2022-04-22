Fourth Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Available For 18 years And Over

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2022 .

The GHA is rolling out fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all from the age of 18 years and over. There are currently 4,000 doses in storage due to expire at the end of June.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

A one-day walk in vaccine clinic will be available at the Primary Care Centre on Saturday 23rd April, from 8:15 am to 19:15.

The vaccine team will work hard to ensure a smooth flow and accommodate everyone who attends the clinic. Please be respectful and patient at peak times.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said: ‘I’m pleased to be in a position to be able to offer everyone over 18 years old the opportunity to have a fourth dose of the vaccine. Vaccination continues to be one of our key response measures to the on-going pandemic.’





