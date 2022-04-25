GRA Fines RGP £10,000 For Processing Data Without Appropriate Security Measures And Other Data Protection Failings

The Information Commissioner has issued the Royal Gibraltar Police with a fine of £10,000 following various breaches of the Data Protection Act 2004 and the EU GDPR.

The Information Commissioner has issued the Royal Gibraltar Police (the “RGP”) with a fine of £10,000 following various breaches of the Data Protection Act 2004 (“DPA”) and the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (“EU GDPR”), as the applicable law at material times relating to the matter.

The breach relates to personal data held by the RGP, including data relating to current and previous employees, as well as information relating to law enforcement matters. Aside from a breach of unlawful disclosure of personal data, the investigation found issues relating to the security measures in place to protect personal data, as well as the RGP’s retention periods in respect of the same.

The Information Commissioner was notified of the breach by the RGP, in line with their obligations under Part III, Chapter 4, Section 76 of the DPA, which requires notification to the Information Commissioner where a personal data breach is likely to result in a risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals.

The RGP also notified data subjects as required by Part III, Chapter 4, Section 77 of the DPA, which provides that where a personal data breach is likely to result in a high risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals, the controller must inform the data subject of the breach without undue delay. The latter was however found to have been carried out with unjustified delay.

In respect of personal data processed for law enforcement purposes, it was found that the RGP breached:

(a) Sections 48(1) and 48(2) of the DPA - The fifth data protection principle, which relates to storage limitation.

(b) Section 49 of the DPA – The sixth data protection principle, which relates to data security.

(c) Sections 65(1) and 65(2) of the DPA – General obligations of the controller. (d) Section 70 of the DPA – Records of processing activities.

(e) Section 75 of the DPA – Security of processing.

(f) Sections 77(1) and 77(2) of the DPA – Communication of a personal data breach to the data subject.

In respect of personal data processed for employment purposes, it was found that the RGP breached:

(a) Article 5(1)(e) of the EU GDPR – Principles relating to processing of personal data (i.e., storage limitation).

(b) Article 5(1)(f) of the EU GDPR – Principles relating to processing of personal data (i.e., integrity and confidentiality).

(c) Articles 24(1) and 24(2) of the EU GDPR – Responsibility of the controller. (d) Article 30 of the EU GDPR – Records of processing activities.

(e) Article 32 of the EU GDPR – Security of processing.

(f) Articles 34(1) and 34(2) of the EU GDPR – Communication of a personal data breach to the data subject.

The Information Commissioner, John Paul Rodriguez, said “The importance of protecting personal data must not be underestimated. Where personal data is processed in contexts such as that of law enforcement, unlawful disclosures through lack of security measures can have particularly significant negative repercussions on data subjects. The severity of the breaches identified in this matter are of concern, and, whilst the RGP appear to be taking steps towards improving their data protection operations, I very much hope the imposition of this fine serves to avoid any future breaches of this type.”





