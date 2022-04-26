Ocean Views Mental Health Facility Receives New Electrocardiogram (ECG) Machine

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2022 .

The Ocean Views Mental Health Facility has welcomed the introduction of a new Electrocardiogram (ECG) machine.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The initiative has been driven by Practice Development Facilitator, Darren Cerisola, and is an important milestone for the delivery of up-to date evidence-based practice.

The ECG training has been delivered by Charge Nurse, Juan Luque Guerrero, one of the Accident and Emergency Department’s senior nurses with vast experience in EGC reading. The sessions covered the appropriate use of the ECG, the specific scenarios for its use and basic interpretation of findings.

This equipment and training will allow for early identification and appropriate intervention as many psychiatric medications interact with the heart conductivity, which may result in the patient presenting deranged ECG readings.

Director General of the GHA, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I would like to thank Darren Cerisola for putting so much effort into meeting the physical needs of people with Mental Health problems. This is a great step forward for our patients and fulfils one of the Care Quality Improvements that were outlined in the Mental Health Strategy 2021-2026.’





