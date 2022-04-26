GMBA Congratulates Government And FRS For Resumption Of Maritime Links

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2022 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has issued a statement congratulating Government and FRS for the resumption of maritime links. GMBA have also announced their first post covid public meeting that will be held on Tuesday 3rd May, at 7pm in John Mackintosh Hall - Charles Hunt Room.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

The board members of Gibraltar Morocco Business Association would like to congratulate HM Government of Gibraltar and FRS for the resumptions of the maritime links between Gibraltar and Morocco, and we are all working towards a prosperous future and doing more business with Morocco through FRS.

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association is holding its first post covid informative public meeting on the Tuesday 3rd of May, at 7pm in John Mackintosh Hall - Charles Hunt Room



