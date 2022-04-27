Workers Memorial Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2022 .

The Workers Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Thursday 28th April 2022. The event is jointly organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Government and Unite the Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Alameda Gardens from 10:30 am. The Minister with Responsibility for Industrial Relations, the Hon. Steven Linares MP will lead the ceremony.

The Minister with responsibility for Industrial Relations, the Hon Steven Linares MP, said:

“As the new Minister for Industrial Relations, I am extremely happy to work closely with Unite to celebrate Workers’ Memorial Day. It’s a day that our government proudly declared a Bank Holiday in 2011 when we were elected, and celebrated since. This is a day to remind us of the sacrifices workers have endured, particularly those who have been hurt, injured, or killed at work.

“Furthermore, having worked closely with the unions in my capacity as Minister for Employment, it’s great to see that we are now in a position to commence implementing the Health and Safety at Work policy within government departments.”





