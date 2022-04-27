Government Celebrates Ramadan Iftar at No6 Convent Place

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and his wife, Mrs Justine Picardo, yesterday hosted an Iftar at No6 Convent Place.

The event was attended by the Imams of both of Gibraltar’s Mosques, Imam Rachid and Imam El Mokhalfi, as well as Mr Ali Douissi representative of the Gibraltar Moroccan Community Association and two representatives also from the Moroccan Youth Association, Ms Yasmine Ben Youssef and Ms Sumaya Acheddad.



Also invited to attend were representatives of some other faith communities, namely Monsignor John Pardo of the Catholic Church, Rabbi Ron Hassid of the Jewish Community and Mr Sunil Chandiramani President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar.



Civil Society was represented by His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos and his husband, Samuel Baena and the Minister for Youth Affairs, Steven Linares and Mrs Jacqui Linares. Also in attendance was Acting Governor, Nick Pyle.



The Chief Minister said: “Late last year we lit Hannukah candles in No6 Convent Place to celebrate that Jewish feast alongside our traditional Christmas tree and last night we held an Iftar to mark the end of a Ramadan day of fasting in the Muslim religion. During the event last night we celebrated not just the Iftar but also the diversity of Gibraltar and the respect that all religions have for each other. I look forward to continuing to organise such events to recognise and show our people’s respect for the religious traditions of all the faith communities that are represented in the wider Gibraltarian community. Last night we, additionally, benefitted from Ali Douissi’s delicious Moroccan cooking. When I extended the invitation to him, Ali insisted on paying for and preparing all the food that was shared at the table. It was a magnificent gesture from him. All of us enjoyed joining in on the breaking of the Ramadan fast together.”







