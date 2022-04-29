SNAG International Workers Day Message

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2022 .

Below follows SNAG's International Workers Day message:

As a proud member of the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation, SNAG echoes the International Workers Day Press Release issued by the GDRF earlier this morning.

Following from SNAGs continued commitment to advocate for the need to improve the further and continuing education opportunities, vocational pathways, tertiary opportunities and job training programmes for young adults and persons with SEN, additional needs or disabilities, SNAG would like to highlight the significance that this has on workplace inclusion and overall entry into employment. We must work hard to eliminate all the barriers, and this is one of them.

There are many who are looking to make improvements in this area and have been trying to push to do so for many years, but without a sustainable plan and a real commitment from the government and relevant stakeholders which includes facilities, more professionals, training, resources and a vision towards the future, the progress in this regard has not been as significant as it could have been. More must be done to support young adults with these needs from an educational and vocational perspective which includes a further education/vocational provision which runs up to the age of 25 to allow for their successful transition into workplace environments or other facilities, in a more age-appropriate manner. The creation of a specific further education and training facility which is geared towards preparing and successfully seeing those with SEN, additional needs, or disabilities through their transition and into a workplace environment needs to be given priority. SNAG has proposed visions and plans with the input of professionals to the Government late last year, aimed at assisting the Government, which have included further education proposals and interest from investors willing to assist in the development of facilities. We are hopeful that these will in some way progress - working together, we can elevate the further education, vocational, tertiary and training opportunities that are offered to these young adults with an aim to create smoother and more successful employment opportunities and workplace inclusion which will over time reduce the disability employment gap. Persons with SEN, additional needs or disabilities want to work, they have a right to do, let’s ensure that we give them all the available opportunities, resources, and opportunities to enable them to do so and productively work towards removing any barriers that they face!

We would like to thank all the dedicated and committed professionals and workers who continue to work hard every day either in the delivery of service provision or in their quest to create more accessible workspaces for all. We see you and appreciate you every day of the year, but in advance of the 1st of May, we wish you all a Happy International Workers Day. Thank you all for your continued support!