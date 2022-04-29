Temporary Octopus Collection Ban in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2022 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change will once again be implementing a temporary ban on the collection of Octopus from Friday 29th April to the 3rd June 2022, both dates inclusive.

The maximum catch limit will also be restricted to 5 kilograms per person or vessel per day for a period of 3 weeks after the fishing prohibition ceases. The maximum catch restriction will therefore be enforced from the 4th June to the 25th June 2022.



The objective of the temporary prohibition is to protect Common Octopus at a time when they are laying eggs, and so improve breeding success. This is the sixth consecutive year that the conservation measure will be implemented. The measure builds on the introduction of a minimum weight (1.5kg) for Common Octopus caught in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.



