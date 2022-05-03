CorreLibre Member Completes 200th Run

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2022 .

CorreLibre runner, David Bruce, recently recorded their 200th run.

A statement from CorreLibre follows below:

CorreLibre, Gibraltar’s free, weekly timed 5.3km run, had a momentous weekend. One of our runners, David Bruce, recorded his 200th run.

CorreLibre is a running club for everyone – in fact, you don’t even need to run to get a recorded time, just complete the course. Our aim is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to exercise. We believe that exercising as a group, with no pressure, is great for physical and mental health.

Since #CorreLibre started six years ago we have grown, we have made friends, we have run through a pandemic, we have dealt with border issues, we have raised money for charity and we have consumed a lot of coffee. (We have breakfast together after each run.) We started our runs in Spain, and the pandemic and border issues have meant that we have gravitated to running in Gibraltar.

We’ve had 2,094 recorded individual runs. We’ve run 10,764.9km in total. The fastest time is 18:50 and the slowest is 51:59. The average is 29:27. We’ve been really pleased to see that the average run time is increasing – from 27 minutes and 50 seconds in 2016 to 31 minutes and 17 seconds in 2022. This means we are reaching people who are just starting their running journey.

Our runs take place every Saturday at 8:30, starting from the 100 ton gun. Absolutely everyone is welcome. There is no need to sign up, just come along. All our runs and run reports can be found on our Facebook group – we are the CorreLibre that isn’t in Mexico.

The route is along La Bateria, down to Queensway, up to Atlantic Suites, down past the hospital and behind Morrisons. Then back the same way with a finish at the Piccadilly. All in time for breakfast!

David did his first recorded run on 19 March 2016. In that time he has improved his time over 5.3km by 5 minutes and 28 seconds. He attributes this to the regular running and the encouragement he gets from the other runners at CorreLibre.

To mark his 200th run, David bravely ran the whole course dressed as a werewolf as a penance for missing the last CorreLibre Hallowe’en fancy dress run – this was impressive given how warm his werewolf suit was. We are all excited to see what he does for his 300th run!