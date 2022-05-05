Minister Cortes Welcomes The Le Dumont D'urville On Its Inaugural Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

Minister John Cortes has welcomed the Le Dumont D'urville cruise ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar, in the absence of Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who is currently away from Gibraltar on Government business.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The vessel arrived at Gibraltar port at 13:30 on Wednesday 27th April and departed to its next Port of call in Malaga, Spain later on that evening at 18:00. The ship carried a total of 92 passengers and 110 crew members.

Le Dumont D'Urville is the fourth ship of the Ponant Explorers class of cruise ships operated by Ponant and is named after French explorer and naval officer Jules Dumont D'urville.

Minister Cortes and Le Dumont D’urville’s Hotel Manager, Sami Saidi and Chief Purser, Karina Smereczinski engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.





