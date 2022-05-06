Unite Announce Walkout Within Environmental Departments

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

Unite the Union says its membership from the Upper rock, cemetery and environmental monitors will walkout today in face of changes announced to their working terms and conditions.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Concerns have also been raised to Unite by members within the tourism department.

Following representations to Government in support of our affected membership, Unite has agreed to meet with the Industrial Relations Minister, Minister Linares, first thing Monday morning.

Considering the above and Minister Linares instructions to maintain status quo until Mondays meeting, our membership has agreed to postpone any potential escalation of action, pending the results of Monday’s meeting.”