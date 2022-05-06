Government Regrets Impromptu Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2022 .

The Government says it regrets the inconvenience that the public or visitors to Gibraltar may have experienced on account of the impromptu industrial action within the upper rock, cemetery, and/or environmental monitor teams, undertaken by members of Unite the Union and the GGCA – the former citing changes to their working terms and conditions.

A statement continued: “The Government asserts that there have been no changes to any of its employees’ contractual terms and conditions and to this effect, has informed the unions of its desire to discuss any ancillary matters relating to the discharge of its members’ duties. A series of meetings have been convened for Monday 9th May between the unions and the minister with responsibility for Industrial Relations, the Hon. Steven Linares MP, where solutions to the unions’ members’ grievances will be contemplated.”