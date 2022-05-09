Reception For The Special Olympics Gibraltar Athletes

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a reception for the athletes of the Special Olympics Gibraltar who will shortly be participating in The Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

A statement from the Office of The Mayor follows below:

15 athletes will be traveling to Malta on the 12th May returning on 18th May to compete in the Games amidst 550 athletes from 23 countries. They will be accompanied by National Director and Head of Delegation Annie Risso and the coaches of the four sports the Gibraltar athletes will compete in: swimming, athletics, bowling events and 5-a-side.

His Worship welcomed the athletes, coaches, the Executive Committee of Special Olympics Gibraltar, sponsors and guests to the Mayor’s Parlour. Also in attendance were the Minister for Equality, The Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP and Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez, who joined His Worship in wishing the athletes the very best for the Malta Invitational Games.

He praised the entire team for their dedication and commitment in training in preparation for The Games and thanked all those involved for their support in getting the team ready for their first international competition since the pandemic.

His Worship was surprised and delighted to be presented with a Special Olympics medal by the athletes.

In representation of the people of Gibraltar, His Worship wished the team good luck, told them that above all he hoped they enjoyed the experience, and how he was sure they would make Gibraltar proud.





