Unite Meets With Minister Linares Following Last Week's Walkout

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2022 .

Unite the union, today met with Industrial Relations Minister, Steven Linares, to discuss the issues of concern that led to Friday's walkout by the Ministry of Environment membership.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

It has been agreed that Unite the Union and HMGOG will engage in meaningful negotiations. Such negotiations will focus on a departmental evidenced based approach. Changes, if any, will be sustainable in the medium and long term, whilst also meeting Unite’s membership’s aspirations. This will allow Unite’s membership within the UpperRock, Cemetery, Monitoring Unit, EPRU and the Tourism department to provide the community and Gibraltars’ tourism with the best possible service.

As Unite the Union looks forward to engaging with the Minister for Industrial Relations departmentally, Unite will be issuing a working document to Minister Linares. The document focuses on the needs for collective bargaining. Unite today, welcomes the Ministers approach and commitment to maintain the status quo until we have engaged with Government and until together with our departmental representatives agree to a way forward.