Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service Officers Receive Long Service and Efficiency Medals

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2022 .

On Wednesday, fourteen officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service received the 10-year British Fire Service Association (BFSA) Long Service and Efficiency Medal, and one officer Her Majesty’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, having served the Crown for over 18 years.

A statement continued: “This event is important to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service for more than one reason. It is a recognition through our longstanding membership with the BFSA, that we seek to form part of the UK Fire and Rescue Service family, but it is also a recognition through the BFSA that indeed we are a recognised member of not only the UK framework, but of a wider global fire service institution.



“The occasion marked years of selfless, humble, professional service to our community by the officers who received the medals. When individuals join the GFRS, they make a commitment to maintain a set of operational standards and moral values in the collective efforts to safeguard Gibraltar and its citizens.



“The ceremony was attended by the Fire Service Minister, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, and the General Secretary of the British Fire Service Association, Mr Graham Hill-Howgate, who both presented the officers with their medals. The Chief Fire Officer and GFRS Senior Management were also present, together with the recipients’ families.



“The Chief Fire Officer and the Senior Management Team congratulate all those receiving the medals for their achievement and want to thank them for the outstanding service that they provide to the Fire Service and our community.”