Clubhouse Gibraltar Held An Awareness Stall At Piazza In Partnership With GHA And Care Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

On Wednesday 11th May Clubhouse Gibraltar held an information stall at the Piazza to create Mental Health awareness in the community, as part of the events organized for Mental Health Week 2022.

A statement from Clubhouse Gibraltar follows below:

Clubhouse Gibraltar was very well supported by its members, GHA and the Care Agency who also participated and supported the event. Both agencies are working closely with Clubhouse Gibraltar for the benefit of the members, service-users and for the community in order to provide better services and support for the people who are affected by mental health problems.

This year the theme is ‘ Loneliness’. Loneliness affects millions of people and is a key driving many people to poor mental health. During the Covid pandemic loneliness has been exacerbated due to isolation and restrictions to keep everyone safe.

Our aim for the week is to raise awareness of how loneliness impacts our mental wellbeing and practical steps that we can take to address it.

The interest shown by the members of the public and the support received from the community was very impressive.

The key message from Clubhouses all over the world is ‘WE ARE NOT ALONE’