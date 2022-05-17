The Gibraltar National Museum Open Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

After two years of virtual open days due to COVID-19, the Gibraltar National Museum is pleased to announce that it will be resuming its open days as normal this year. This year will mark the 19th in-person Museum Open Day, and the 21st if the virtual open days are added.

The event will take place this Saturday 21st May, from 10:00 to 18:00, and, as in previous years, it is aimed to coincide with International Museum Day: on the Saturday closest to the 18th May. This year’s theme, set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), is “The Power of Museums”.



International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002 in the form of an open day, which continues to increase in popularity within the local community. The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart! The team at the Gibraltar National Museum will be on hand to answer any questions and, as in previous years, there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy.



The popular children’s activities such as face painting and workshops as well as the treasure hunt and fancy-dress competitions will once again feature on the day, with prizes for the winners. The theme for this year’s fancy dress competition is simply “Historical”. Participants are asked to register on the day from 10:00 to 12:30.



