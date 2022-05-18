Unite Declares Dispute with HM Customs Over Marine Section Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2022 .

Unite the union yesterday held a ballot with its HM Customs Marine Section Membership over issues of concern within the Marine Section and a proposed Rotation Agreement. The membership with an overall majority have voted in favour of taking Selective industrial Action. Unite says it will therefore commence such industrial action as from today.

A spokesperson said: “The text within the proposed rotation agreement is one which does not, in our membership’s view, protect the officers’ health and safety whilst out at sea, leaving our officers with no other choice but to declare such a dispute.”