Nautilus Joins Earth Doctors Global Movement

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

The Nautilus Project has become part of the global Earth Doctors Tribe as part of the Sustain Credits environmental conservation organisation.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

They believe in a sustainable future where everyone lives in harmony with nature and they host a sustainable credits reward system, a fully backed digital "currency", that rewards volunteers ("earth doctors") for their efforts improving nature.

Nautilus Gibraltar joins hundreds of earth doctors all over the world and has already gained its first 12 credits for registering the 84th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.