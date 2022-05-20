Military Training Exercises - Late May

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

Military training exercises will be taking place on 23rd, 25th and 27th May 2022 from 0730 – 1800.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devils Tower Camp to Buffadero Training Camp via Dudley Ward Tunnel and then from Buffadero Training Camp to O’Hara’s Battery and back to Devils Tower Camp during this period.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.





