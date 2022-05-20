Government Extends Deadline for Register of Property Occupation

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

The Government has today extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of Property in Gibraltar as required by the Register of Occupation Act 2021.

The closing date for registrations was the 24th May 2022 and this has now been extended to the 31st July 2022.



In addition to the extension Government is introducing further measures to assist senior citizens as follows;



- The residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Master Lodge will be exempted from the requirement to register their occupation.



- All senior citizens who require assistance in registering their occupation will be able to attend at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9.00am and 1pm with effect from Tuesday 24th May for a period of 14 days.



Senior Citizens will require to provide ID Cards or Passports (or copies) of all persons in occupation at their property together with a copy of their Rates bill from LPS.



All other citizens who require assistance may attend at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street.



Citizens wishing to register online may do so on www.portal.egov.gi



Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said: “We hope this extension of time and the new support measures will help people to register and especially our senior citizens who may find the process more challenging. The initial registration process may take a few minutes, but it is a requirement in order to stop the abuse that all of us consider must be dealt with and which sees many who are not eligible take the benefit of services which are exclusively for Gibraltar residents. For that reason, I know all our people will understand the need to go through the registration process to protect aspects of our services that we all consider valuable. We will help and support people through the process as much as we possibly can and ensure that the registration process is as easy as possible for everyone.”



