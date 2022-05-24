GSLP Youth Section Announce Youth Clinics

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2022 .

The GSLP Youth Section has announced that it will conduct monthly youth clinics at the GSLP Office at 239 Main Street. The first clinic will start at 7:30pm on 14th of June.

The GSLY has expressed that the intention behind these clinics is for young people to meet with members of the GSLY and discuss any issues and ideas they may have. This, in turn, they say, “will encourage more young people to get involved in politics and express their views on what Gibraltar’s future should look like.”



GSLP Youth Chairperson, Samuel Marrache, said the following:



“All too often we hear that young people feel disengaged and distanced from politics. Ever since taking the chairperson role in the GSLY I have always encouraged young people to come forward with their ideas and get involved in politics. Thankfully, we now have a thriving youth section and it is a pleasure to work together with so many members of Gibraltar’s youth who wish to voice their ideas for the good of Gibraltar.



“It is very difficult to appreciate what young people’s concerns and ideas are without directly engaging with them. These youth clinics will allow us to do just that and encourage yet more young people to come forward and express what they are thinking about topics that affect Gibraltar’s youth. Even just a casual chat is often all that it takes to formulate policy. We hope to be doing just that, with the help of these clinics.”



Aryan Dhanwani, GSLY and GSLP Students Member, added:



“Very often, members of the youth have innovative ideas that could help Gibraltar grow. It is vital that a platform exists where young people can express their voice and opinions, and as such, these clinics will provide the opportunity for people to express these innovative ideas to bring about a better Gibraltar”.



Fabian Picardo, Party Leader, said:



“It is vitally important for young people to know that they can make a difference in politics. So many of the GSLP’s policies over the years have been formulated with the help of the GSLP Youth Section and with the input of Gibraltar’s youth. These clinics will provide an opportunity for young people to discuss ideas, raise issues and formulate policy, which no doubt will play an important role in the Party’s outlook and its policy moving forward.



“I look forward to attending the clinics and encouraging yet more young people to express how they feel Gibraltar could be bettered. I congratulate the Youth Section on this fantastic initiative.”



