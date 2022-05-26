GPLM To Hold March For Life In June

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2022 .

The Gibraltar Pro Life Movement has announced the first March For Life in Gibraltar since the abortion referendum in June of last year. According to the organisers, the theme of the event is to “celebrate, cherish and protect life in Gibraltar.”

This event, titled 'Celebrate, Cherish, Protect', will be the third March For Life in Gibraltar and will take place on 15th June at 5.30pm. Attendees are being asked to gather at Casemates Square at 5.15pm and thereafter walk together to John Mackintosh Square to hear from some excellent local and international speakers.



Speaking of the event, GPLM spokesperson Patricia Parody said:



"The March For Life next month will be the first opportunity for people in Gibraltar to show solidarity with women in unplanned pregnancy and highlight the need to value all human life born and unborn. Our theme 'Celebrate, Cherish, Protect' emphasises our duty to celebrate and welcome life by supporting mothers in unplanned pregnancy and fostering a culture that cherishes every life from womb to tomb. We also want to represent the people of Gibraltar who voted to retain the right to life of unborn children in the referendum last year.



"Our commitment to the cause of life has not wavered. Laws change but fundamental principles of human rights and justice are constant. We ask all those who wish to stand up for the right to life to join in this event", she said.



"We are determined that this will be a positive event to bring our community together to celebrate life."



The event will be family friendly and placards will be provided by GPLM to those who attend. Mrs Parody concluded by extending a warm welcome to all those who wish to participate and an invitation to members of the press of Gibraltar to attend also.



