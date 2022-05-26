ESG Welcomes CM Statement On Dockyard Lease Renewal

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2022 .

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) says it welcomes the statement released yesterday by the Chief Minister on the renewal of the lease for the Dockyard.

A spokesperson said: “This renewal has been long awaited and the group notes the various references made in the statement regarding environmental improvements and measures to safeguard surrounding neighbourhoods from dockyard activities going forward. It also welcomes the ‘cold ironing’ facility that will allow vessels to ‘plug in’ and reduce idling at berth, or in dry-dock.



“The ESG has long called for environmental management of the Dockyard emissions to equal those of modern day industry pollution controls.

“The group considers that publication of the lease terms and operating permit would reassure the public of the pollution controls and monitoring measures in place. It should provide details of the enforcement tools available should the new Dockyard operator fail to meet the terms of the new agreement. The long-suffering south district residents deserve no less.”