Government Reiterates Positive Terms of Dockyard Lease

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2022 .

The Government says it notes the ESG’s statement regarding the Government’s granting of a new lease over the dockyard premises.

A statement continued: “The Government has already published the details of the lease, which was laid in Parliament during yesterday’s session.



“The Government welcomes the highly positive terms of the lease, which provide for environmental safeguards, an apprenticeship scheme and demonstrates confidence in Gibraltar’s economy at this delicate time.”